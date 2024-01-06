How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) take a five-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of six straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- In games Texas shoots higher than 40.7% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
- The Red Raiders are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 111th.
- The Longhorns score 14.7 more points per game (79.2) than the Red Raiders allow (64.5).
- When Texas puts up more than 64.5 points, it is 11-2.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas averaged 84.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged on the road (69.4).
- In 2022-23, the Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.
- In home games, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 71-55
|Moody Center
|12/29/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-37
|Moody Center
|1/1/2024
|UT Arlington
|W 79-62
|Moody Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas Tech
|-
|Moody Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
