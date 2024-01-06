The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) take a five-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of six straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • In games Texas shoots higher than 40.7% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
  • The Red Raiders are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 111th.
  • The Longhorns score 14.7 more points per game (79.2) than the Red Raiders allow (64.5).
  • When Texas puts up more than 64.5 points, it is 11-2.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas averaged 84.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged on the road (69.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.
  • In home games, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 71-55 Moody Center
12/29/2023 UNC Greensboro W 72-37 Moody Center
1/1/2024 UT Arlington W 79-62 Moody Center
1/6/2024 Texas Tech - Moody Center
1/9/2024 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/13/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

