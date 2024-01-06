The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) take a five-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of six straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

In games Texas shoots higher than 40.7% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.

The Red Raiders are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 111th.

The Longhorns score 14.7 more points per game (79.2) than the Red Raiders allow (64.5).

When Texas puts up more than 64.5 points, it is 11-2.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas averaged 84.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged on the road (69.4).

In 2022-23, the Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.

In home games, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).

