Two hot teams square off when the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Red Raiders are 6.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their five-game win streak going against the Longhorns, winners of five straight. The matchup's point total is 141.5.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -6.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech has played seven games this season that ended with a point total higher than 141.5 points.

Texas Tech's average game total this season has been 142.5, 1.0 more point than this matchup's over/under.

Texas Tech has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Red Raiders have played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 8 61.5% 79.2 157.2 64.3 128.8 147.1 Texas Tech 7 58.3% 78.0 157.2 64.5 128.8 138.2

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The Longhorns covered the spread 12 times in 21 Big 12 games last year.

The Red Raiders' 78.0 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 64.3 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

Texas Tech is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 4-9-0 4-7 5-8-0 Texas Tech 6-6-0 0-0 6-6-0

Texas Tech vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Texas Tech 17-1 Home Record 11-6 4-6 Away Record 3-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

