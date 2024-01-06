The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Red Raiders have won six games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders are shooting 45.7% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 39.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Texas Tech has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.2% from the field.

The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 150th.

The Red Raiders put up an average of 78 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 64.3 the Longhorns allow.

Texas Tech is 10-2 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech put up more points at home (77.4 per game) than away (66) last season.

At home, the Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).

Beyond the arc, Texas Tech knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (35.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule