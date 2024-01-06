Saturday's contest features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3) and the Kansas Jayhawks (7-6) squaring off at United Supermarkets Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Red Raiders suffered a 74-47 loss to Texas.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 66, Kansas 65

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders took down the Santa Clara Broncos (No. 70-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 61-56 win on November 25 -- their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas Tech is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Red Raiders are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Texas Tech has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 70) on November 25

79-71 on the road over Houston (No. 95) on December 30

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 117) on November 29

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 133) on November 13

79-72 over Rutgers (No. 147) on November 24

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (24-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (24-for-74) Jasmine Shavers: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.3 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (20-for-67)

14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.3 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (20-for-67) Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders' +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.8 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per contest (62nd in college basketball).

The Red Raiders' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 69.7 points a contest compared to the 71.8 they've averaged this year.

