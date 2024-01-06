Texas Tech vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3) and the Kansas Jayhawks (7-6) squaring off at United Supermarkets Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Red Raiders suffered a 74-47 loss to Texas.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 66, Kansas 65
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Red Raiders took down the Santa Clara Broncos (No. 70-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 61-56 win on November 25 -- their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas Tech is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Red Raiders are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
- Texas Tech has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).
Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 70) on November 25
- 79-71 on the road over Houston (No. 95) on December 30
- 60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 117) on November 29
- 61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 133) on November 13
- 79-72 over Rutgers (No. 147) on November 24
Texas Tech Leaders
- Bailey Maupin: 15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (24-for-74)
- Jasmine Shavers: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.3 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (20-for-67)
- Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders' +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.8 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per contest (62nd in college basketball).
- The Red Raiders' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 69.7 points a contest compared to the 71.8 they've averaged this year.
