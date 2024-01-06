The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Texas State vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -2.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Texas State and its opponents have scored more than 141.5 combined points just twice this season.

The average total for Texas State's games this season is 139 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Texas State is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Marshall's .462 ATS win percentage (6-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than Texas State's .417 mark (5-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Texas State vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 9 69.2% 75.9 145 75.9 145.8 155.0 Texas State 2 16.7% 69.1 145 69.9 145.8 137.4

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd were 10-9-0 against the spread last season in Sun Belt games.

The Bobcats score an average of 69.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.9 the Thundering Herd allow.

Texas State vs. Marshall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 6-7-0 3-3 4-9-0 Texas State 5-7-0 3-4 4-8-0

Texas State vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits

Marshall Texas State 4-3 Home Record 3-1 2-2 Away Record 3-5 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.6 1-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

