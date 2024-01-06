The Georgia State Panthers (7-5) hit the court against the Texas State Bobcats (10-4) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in Sun Belt play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 68.7 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 66 the Panthers give up.

Texas State is 7-1 when it scores more than 66 points.

Georgia State's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.7 points.

The Panthers average 14.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Bobcats give up (58.1).

When Georgia State totals more than 58.1 points, it is 7-4.

When Texas State allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 9-4.

This season the Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bobcats concede.

The Bobcats shoot 41% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Panthers allow.

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59)

14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59) Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG% Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

