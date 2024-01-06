The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

Texas State has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thundering Herd sit at 59th.

The Bobcats put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.9 the Thundering Herd give up to opponents.

Texas State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.9 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

At home Texas State is scoring 88.0 points per game, 25.4 more than it is averaging away (62.6).

The Bobcats concede 64.8 points per game at home, and 73.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Texas State makes fewer triples on the road (4.0 per game) than at home (6.5), and makes a lower percentage away (32.7%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule