The Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) welcome in the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern vs. Texas Southern matchup.
Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Texas Southern vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern (-4.5)
|143.5
|-210
|+165
|FanDuel
|Southern (-4.5)
|143.5
|-205
|+164
Texas Southern vs. Southern Betting Trends
- Texas Southern has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread three times this season (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Southern has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Jaguars games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
