Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 0-0 SEC) versus the LSU Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Wade Taylor IV: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Andersson Garcia: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Solomon Washington: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright: 15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Baker: 12.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Derek Fountain: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Mike Williams III: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. LSU Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG LSU AVG LSU Rank
161st 75.9 Points Scored 75.2 179th
107th 67.7 Points Allowed 70.2 157th
27th 41.4 Rebounds 35.6 229th
1st 16.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd
229th 7.0 3pt Made 7.0 229th
238th 12.7 Assists 11.1 325th
23rd 9.3 Turnovers 13.8 320th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.