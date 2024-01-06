Saturday's SEC slate will see the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) take on the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline LSU Moneyline

Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Aggies' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

LSU has compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of six Tigers games this year have hit the over.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Sportsbooks rate Texas A&M much higher (19th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (36th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Aggies have experienced the 37th-biggest change this season, improving from +5500 at the beginning to +4500.

Texas A&M's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.

