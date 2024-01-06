How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are welcoming in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) for a matchup of SEC foes at Reed Arena, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- This season, the Aggies have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- Texas A&M is 6-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 217th.
- The Aggies average 76.2 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69 the Tigers allow.
- When Texas A&M scores more than 69 points, it is 9-2.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it fared better on offense, averaging 73.7 points per contest.
- In home games, the Aggies allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than when playing on the road (67).
- When playing at home, Texas A&M drained the same number of three-pointers per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (33%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|L 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 79-52
|Reed Arena
|12/30/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 79-54
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|LSU
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/13/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Reed Arena
