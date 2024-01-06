The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are welcoming in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) for a matchup of SEC foes at Reed Arena, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aggies have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Texas A&M is 6-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 217th.
  • The Aggies average 76.2 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69 the Tigers allow.
  • When Texas A&M scores more than 69 points, it is 9-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it fared better on offense, averaging 73.7 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Aggies allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than when playing on the road (67).
  • When playing at home, Texas A&M drained the same number of three-pointers per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Houston L 70-66 Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Houston Christian W 79-52 Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Prairie View A&M W 79-54 Reed Arena
1/6/2024 LSU - Reed Arena
1/9/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
1/13/2024 Kentucky - Reed Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.