Saturday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) and LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 77, LSU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-10.5)

Texas A&M (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Texas A&M's record against the spread so far this season is 6-6-0, while LSU's is 5-8-0. The Aggies have gone over the point total in seven games, while Tigers games have gone over six times. Texas A&M is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games, while LSU has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +124 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.2 points per game (159th in college basketball) and give up 66.6 per contest (86th in college basketball).

The 43.1 rebounds per game Texas A&M averages rank 10th in the nation, and are 11.4 more than the 31.7 its opponents grab per contest.

Texas A&M makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (253rd in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents (8.3). It is shooting 27.4% from deep (350th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.0%.

The Aggies average 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (125th in college basketball), and give up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (75th in college basketball).

Texas A&M has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (31st in college basketball play), 1.7 fewer than the 11.3 it forces on average (247th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.