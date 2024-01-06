The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline FanDuel McNeese (-9.5) 136.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Lions have been an underdog by 10 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

McNeese has put together a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

