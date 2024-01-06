The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 36.7% the Cowboys allow to opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 319th.

The 74.2 points per game the Lions score are 15 more points than the Cowboys give up (59.2).

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 59.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce is posting 100.3 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 51.9 points per contest.

The Lions are ceding 70 points per game this season in home games, which is seven fewer points than they're allowing away from home (77).

Looking at three-pointers, Texas A&M-Commerce has performed better when playing at home this season, making 14.2 threes per game with a 42.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 20.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule