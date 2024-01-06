Saturday's game between the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-64, heavily favoring McNeese to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-12.2)

McNeese (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to McNeese, who is 7-2-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Lions' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Cowboys' games have gone over. In the past 10 contests, Texas A&M-Commerce is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall while McNeese has gone 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions score 74.2 points per game (199th in college basketball) and allow 73.8 (251st in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Texas A&M-Commerce loses the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. It records 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 319th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.9 per contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball) at a 32.0% rate (249th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per game its opponents make at a 32.5% rate.

The Lions' 92.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 252nd in college basketball, and the 91.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 213th in college basketball.

Texas A&M-Commerce has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (221st in college basketball action) while forcing 13.9 (58th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.