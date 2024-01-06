How to Watch the TCU vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (14-1) aim to build on a 13-game home winning run when hosting the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls put up 20.4 more points per game (75.0) than the Horned Frogs give up (54.6).
- Oklahoma State is 8-5 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
- TCU is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 75.0 points.
- The Horned Frogs record 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than the Cowgirls give up (66.6).
- When TCU puts up more than 66.6 points, it is 13-0.
- Oklahoma State is 8-3 when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Horned Frogs are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Cowgirls allow to opponents (42.7%).
- The Cowgirls make 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 12.5% more than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
TCU Leaders
- Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Madison Conner: 21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72)
- Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.7 PTS, 58.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 87-34
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/30/2023
|BYU
|W 81-67
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Baylor
|L 71-50
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
