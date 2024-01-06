The TCU Horned Frogs (14-1) aim to build on a 13-game home winning run when hosting the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls put up 20.4 more points per game (75.0) than the Horned Frogs give up (54.6).

Oklahoma State is 8-5 when it scores more than 54.6 points.

TCU is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 75.0 points.

The Horned Frogs record 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than the Cowgirls give up (66.6).

When TCU puts up more than 66.6 points, it is 13-0.

Oklahoma State is 8-3 when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

The Horned Frogs are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Cowgirls allow to opponents (42.7%).

The Cowgirls make 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 12.5% more than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154)

21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72)

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.7 PTS, 58.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

TCU Schedule