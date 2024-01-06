The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will try to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse as 8.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 152.5.

TCU vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -8.5 152.5

Horned Frogs Betting Records & Stats

TCU's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 152.5 points in six of 13 outings.

The average total for TCU's games this season is 152.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, TCU has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

Kansas has covered the spread less often than TCU this season, recording an ATS record of 4-7-0, as opposed to the 7-6-0 record of TCU.

TCU vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 36.4% 79.6 165.4 65.3 131.8 144.5 TCU 6 46.2% 85.8 165.4 66.5 131.8 150.8

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

The Jayhawks' record against the spread in Big 12 action last season was 10-11-0.

The Horned Frogs average 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks allow (65.3).

TCU is 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scores more than 65.3 points.

TCU vs. Kansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-7-0 2-5 4-7-0 TCU 7-6-0 0-0 6-7-0

TCU vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas TCU 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

