The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs' 49.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (38.3%).
  • This season, TCU has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.3% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.
  • The Horned Frogs' 85.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, TCU is 10-2.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, TCU scored 5.5 more points per game at home (77.9) than away (72.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs allowed 12.8 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (76.3).
  • Beyond the arc, TCU knocked down fewer triples on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (30.2%) as well.

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Nevada L 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 @ Hawaii W 65-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/1/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce W 77-42 Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 Oklahoma - Schollmaier Arena
1/13/2024 Houston - Schollmaier Arena

