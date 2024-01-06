The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs' 49.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (38.3%).

This season, TCU has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.

The Horned Frogs' 85.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, TCU is 10-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, TCU scored 5.5 more points per game at home (77.9) than away (72.4).

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs allowed 12.8 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (76.3).

Beyond the arc, TCU knocked down fewer triples on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (30.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule