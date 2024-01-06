Matt Duchene and Roman Josi are two of the best players to watch when the Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Predators Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' leading offensive players this season is Jason Robertson, with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and an average ice time of 18:13 per game.

Joe Pavelski is another important player for Dallas, with 35 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.

Duchene's total of 34 points is via 11 goals and 23 assists.

Scott Wedgewood (11-3-3) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .897% save percentage ranks 47th in the NHL.

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg's 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 contests give him 43 points on the season.

Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has posted 33 total points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 18 assists.

This season, Josi has eight goals and 23 assists for Dallas.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a 4-3-0 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league). In 11 games, he has 257 saves, and has allowed 28 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.13 16th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.5 17th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 12th 22.43% Power Play % 21.48% 14th 4th 84.87% Penalty Kill % 77.34% 24th

