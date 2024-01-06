The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) will host the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO is the spot to tune in to watch the Stars and the Predators go head to head.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators Stars 3-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 14th in goals against, allowing 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Stars score the fifth-most goals in the league (133 total, 3.6 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 37 12 25 37 25 23 - Joe Pavelski 37 15 20 35 27 13 50.5% Matt Duchene 36 11 23 34 21 18 56.7% Roope Hintz 35 15 18 33 13 8 53.6% Mason Marchment 37 13 16 29 23 26 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 122 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

With 120 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Predators are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players