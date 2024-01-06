How to Watch the Stars vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) will host the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.
ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO is the spot to tune in to watch the Stars and the Predators go head to head.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|Stars
|3-2 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 14th in goals against, allowing 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Stars score the fifth-most goals in the league (133 total, 3.6 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|37
|12
|25
|37
|25
|23
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|37
|15
|20
|35
|27
|13
|50.5%
|Matt Duchene
|36
|11
|23
|34
|21
|18
|56.7%
|Roope Hintz
|35
|15
|18
|33
|13
|8
|53.6%
|Mason Marchment
|37
|13
|16
|29
|23
|26
|50%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 122 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- With 120 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the league's 15th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|39
|19
|24
|43
|44
|29
|61.5%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|39
|15
|18
|33
|14
|36
|52.4%
|Roman Josi
|39
|8
|23
|31
|28
|10
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|39
|9
|21
|30
|20
|10
|47.1%
|Colton Sissons
|39
|12
|9
|21
|11
|16
|50.7%
