Saturday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored SFA squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SFA vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 76, UT Arlington 68

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-7.8)

SFA (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

SFA has gone 5-7-0 against the spread, while UT Arlington's ATS record this season is 9-3-0. A total of seven out of the 'Jacks' games this season have hit the over, and eight of the Mavericks' games have gone over. SFA has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 contests. UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks have a +137 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 78.6 points per game to rank 89th in college basketball and are giving up 68.8 per contest to rank 121st in college basketball.

SFA wins the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. It records 38.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 85th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.7 per contest.

SFA connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 33% from deep while its opponents hit 34.8% from long range.

The 'Jacks' 92.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 246th in college basketball, and the 80.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 18th in college basketball.

SFA and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The 'Jacks commit 17.8 per game (363rd in college basketball) and force 17.6 (fourth in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.