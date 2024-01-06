In the upcoming tilt versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Sam Steel to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

Steel has scored in three of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Steel has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:35 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:09 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:42 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:26 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

