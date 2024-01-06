Saturday's game that pits the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (6-9) against the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-7) at Thomas Assembly Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-59 in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bearkats are coming off of a 66-58 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 73, Sam Houston 59

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bearkats took down the Texas State Bobcats 66-62 on November 21.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Sam Houston is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Sam Houston is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 141) on November 21

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 303) on December 1

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 318) on November 11

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK, 47.8 FG%

11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK, 47.8 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 35 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

11 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 35 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Diana Rosenthal: 12 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.9 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46)

12 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.9 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46) Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.5 FG% Sydnee Kemp: 11.5 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 70.4 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and allowing 69.1 per outing, 282nd in college basketball) and have a +16 scoring differential.

At home the Bearkats are scoring 74.4 points per game, 9.6 more than they are averaging away (64.8).

At home Sam Houston is giving up 60.9 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than it is away (80.6).

