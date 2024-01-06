The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will look to stop a three-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum, airing at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-7.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-7.5) 136.5 -350 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Sam Houston has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Bearkats have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Louisiana Tech is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Bulldogs' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

