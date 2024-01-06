Saturday's game between the Grambling Tigers (6-5) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors Grambling to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Panthers are coming off of a 107-32 win over Wiley in their last game on Saturday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 74, Prairie View A&M 63

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Panthers registered their signature win of the season, an 85-70 victory over the McNeese Cowgirls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 357) in our computer rankings.

The Panthers have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Prairie View A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

85-70 on the road over McNeese (No. 357) on November 12

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Desiree Lewis: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG% Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 49.2 FG%

7.3 PTS, 49.2 FG% Jada Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 47.5 FG%

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers have been outscored by 1.1 points per game (posting 66.4 points per game, 182nd in college basketball, while giving up 67.5 per contest, 254th in college basketball) and have a -11 scoring differential.

The Panthers are scoring more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (53.4).

At home, Prairie View A&M concedes 55.2 points per game. Away, it allows 79.8.

