The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The point total for the matchup is 144.5.

North Texas vs. Tulane Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Texas -5.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas' matchups have gone over 144.5 points just once this season (in 10 contests).

North Texas' games this season have had an average of 128.7 points, 15.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Mean Green's ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

North Texas has covered the spread more often than Tulane this season, recording an ATS record of 7-3-0, compared to the 5-6-0 mark of Tulane.

North Texas vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 1 10% 69.5 158.8 59.2 137.4 127.9 Tulane 9 81.8% 89.3 158.8 78.2 137.4 157.5

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

North Texas covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Mean Green average 69.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 78.2 the Green Wave allow.

North Texas has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 78.2 points.

North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 7-3-0 2-1 7-3-0 Tulane 5-6-0 0-0 8-3-0

North Texas vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas Tulane 14-2 Home Record 12-3 10-3 Away Record 5-4 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 81.8 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.