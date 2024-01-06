How to Watch North Texas vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Green Wave have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- North Texas has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Mean Green are the 180th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave rank 308th.
- The Mean Green put up 69.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 78.2 the Green Wave give up.
- North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 78.2 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Texas put up 65.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
- At home, the Mean Green surrendered 6.8 fewer points per game (53) than away from home (59.8).
- In home games, North Texas averaged 0.3 more treys per game (7.8) than on the road (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in road games (36.1%).
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 78-52
|UNT Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|W 80-57
|UNT Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wichita State
|W 74-62
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tulane
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Temple
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/17/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
