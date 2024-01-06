The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) take a five-game win streak into a road contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), winners of five straight as well. It tips at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Mississippi State has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.

The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks give up (63.1).

Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 139th.

The Gamecocks score an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When South Carolina allows fewer than 76.2 points, it is 11-1.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.

In home games, the Bulldogs allowed 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than on the road (65.0).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better in home games last season, draining 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage on the road.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina scored 5.0 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (68.3).

The Gamecocks allowed fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (77.0) last season.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina made more treys away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena 12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center 12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum 1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena 1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum 1/13/2024 Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule