Lubbock County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Lubbock County, Texas is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
