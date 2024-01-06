Saturday's game features the Lamar Cardinals (7-4) and the Northwestern State Demons (5-7) squaring off at Montagne Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 67-54 victory for heavily favored Lamar according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 70-53 victory against Incarnate Word in their last game on Thursday.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 67, Northwestern State 54

Lamar Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Cardinals beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 74-57 on November 10.

The Cardinals have four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 196) on November 10

70-53 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 199) on January 4

63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 213) on December 13

56-44 over UTEP (No. 216) on November 22

61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 234) on December 30

Lamar Leaders

Akasha Davis: 14.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.1 FG%

14.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.1 FG% Sabria Dean: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (5-for-35)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (5-for-35) Jacei Denley: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

5.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Brooklyn Mitchell: 2.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +70 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 64.6 points per game to rank 206th in college basketball and are allowing 58.3 per contest to rank 75th in college basketball.

The Cardinals are scoring 77.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 56.6 points per contest.

Lamar cedes 48.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 65.8 on the road.

