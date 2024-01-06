The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) travel to face the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lamar vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lamar Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline FanDuel Lamar (-10.5) 152.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

Lamar has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals games have gone over the point total nine out of 11 times this season.

Northwestern State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, eight out of the Demons' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

