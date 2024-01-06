The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) will attempt to stop an eight-game road losing streak when taking on the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Montagne Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

This season, the Cardinals have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 49.5% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.

Lamar is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Demons are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 43rd.

The Cardinals put up just 0.7 more points per game (82.5) than the Demons give up (81.8).

Lamar has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 81.8 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Lamar has performed better in home games this year, posting 94.2 points per game, compared to 72.3 per game away from home.

The Cardinals are ceding 73.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (83.5).

When it comes to three-pointers, Lamar has played better in home games this season, averaging 9.2 treys per game with a 34.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule