How to Watch Lamar vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) will attempt to stop an eight-game road losing streak when taking on the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Montagne Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Texas A&M-Commerce (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Nicholls State vs Houston Christian (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
- SE Louisiana vs New Orleans (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Texas A&M-CC vs Incarnate Word (6:00 PM ET | January 6)
Lamar Stats Insights
- This season, the Cardinals have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 49.5% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.
- Lamar is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.
- The Demons are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 43rd.
- The Cardinals put up just 0.7 more points per game (82.5) than the Demons give up (81.8).
- Lamar has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 81.8 points.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Lamar has performed better in home games this year, posting 94.2 points per game, compared to 72.3 per game away from home.
- The Cardinals are ceding 73.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (83.5).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Lamar has played better in home games this season, averaging 9.2 treys per game with a 34.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 82-79
|Montagne Center
|12/21/2023
|@ LSU
|L 87-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/30/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 91-64
|Montagne Center
|1/6/2024
|Northwestern State
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/8/2024
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Nicholls State
|-
|Stopher Gym
