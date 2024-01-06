Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 6?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Joel Hanley going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanley stats and insights
- Hanley is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).
- Hanley has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:21
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 8-1
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
