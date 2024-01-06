The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jason Robertson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

  • Robertson has scored in 10 of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Predators this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Robertson has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.
  • Robertson averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 1 1 0 21:16 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:40 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:45 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:37 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:33 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:53 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

