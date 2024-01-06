How to Watch Houston vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will look to continue a 13-game winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- In games Houston shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers are the 128th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 28th.
- The 75.9 points per game the Cougars average are 6.4 more points than the Mountaineers allow (69.5).
- Houston is 10-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston posted 77.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged away from home (75.6).
- The Cougars ceded 54.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (60.9).
- Houston sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8, 39.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Texas State
|W 72-37
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-42
|Fertitta Center
|1/6/2024
|West Virginia
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.