The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will look to continue a 13-game winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • In games Houston shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.
  • The Mountaineers are the 128th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 28th.
  • The 75.9 points per game the Cougars average are 6.4 more points than the Mountaineers allow (69.5).
  • Houston is 10-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston posted 77.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged away from home (75.6).
  • The Cougars ceded 54.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (60.9).
  • Houston sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Texas A&M W 70-66 Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Texas State W 72-37 Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-42 Fertitta Center
1/6/2024 West Virginia - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

