The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (12-0, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

  • Jamal Shead: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 17 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Emanuel Sharp: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Vier Francis: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Quinn Slazinski: 15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ofri Naveh: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Houston vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG West Virginia AVG West Virginia Rank
169th 75.5 Points Scored 67.8 315th
1st 50 Points Allowed 68.8 122nd
31st 41.1 Rebounds 37 167th
2nd 14.7 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th
126th 8.1 3pt Made 6.3 286th
144th 14.1 Assists 12.8 232nd
10th 8.9 Turnovers 10.5 76th

