The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will try to break a five-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian matchup in this article.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nicholls State Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline FanDuel Nicholls State (-7.5) 150.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends

Houston Christian has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread five times this year (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Nicholls State has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Colonels and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

