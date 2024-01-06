Saturday's game features the Baylor Bears (13-0) and the Houston Cougars (9-4) matching up at Foster Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-59 win for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Cougars' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 72-38 loss to Kansas State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Houston 59

Houston Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars took down the Rice Owls, the No. 100 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-63 on December 20, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Houston has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Bears have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Houston has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 100) on December 20

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 167) on December 14

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 220) on November 10

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 234) on November 19

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 249) on December 8

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Maliyah Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (posting 75.8 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and allowing 65.5 per outing, 211th in college basketball) and have a +134 scoring differential.

The Cougars are putting up more points at home (83.0 per game) than away (59.5).

In 2023-24 Houston is allowing 8.0 fewer points per game at home (63.0) than away (71.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.