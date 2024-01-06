Harris County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Harris County, Texas today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dickinson High School at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Falls High School at Cypress Springs High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T Washington High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.