The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) take the court against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in Big East action, aiting on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays score 5.5 more points per game (73.1) than the Blue Demons give up (67.6).

When it scores more than 67.6 points, Creighton is 7-1.

DePaul's record is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.1 points.

The Blue Demons score 13.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Bluejays allow (64.2).

DePaul has a 9-5 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.

Creighton is 9-2 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

The Blue Demons are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Bluejays concede to opponents (41.8%).

The Bluejays shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Blue Demons concede.

DePaul Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%

Creighton Leaders

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 Alcorn State W 77-39 Wintrust Arena 12/31/2023 Georgetown L 66-62 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 @ Providence L 72-65 Alumni Hall (RI) 1/6/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena 1/13/2024 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center 1/16/2024 Xavier - Wintrust Arena

Creighton Schedule