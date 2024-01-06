In a Week 18 NFL slate that has a lot of competitive contests, the Los Angeles Rams versus the San Francisco 49ers is a game to catch.

Steelers at Ravens

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!) Najee Harris Props: 61.5 RUSH YDS (O:-149 | U:+110) / 2.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Texans at Colts

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 6

8:15 PM ET on January 6 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!) Gardner Minshew Props: 237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) C.J. Stroud Props: 261.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Falcons at Saints

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Derek Carr Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-128 | U:+100)

241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-128 | U:+100) Bijan Robinson Props: 57.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 21.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Jets at Patriots

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Browns at Bengals

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Buccaneers at Panthers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Baker Mayfield Props: 225.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 6.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)

Jaguars at Titans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Derrick Henry Props: 49.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Vikings at Lions

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7

1:00 PM ET on January 7 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jared Goff Props: 213.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Cowboys at Commanders

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Sam Howell Props: 217.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

217.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Dak Prescott Props: 274.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Bears at Packers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jordan Love Props: 7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Justin Fields Props: 199.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 55.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Chiefs at Chargers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Rams at 49ers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Broncos at Raiders

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Seahawks at Cardinals

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) James Conner Props: 71.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 12.5 REC YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

71.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 12.5 REC YDS (O:-110 | U:-120) Geno Smith Props: 258.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 10.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Eagles at Giants

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7

4:25 PM ET on January 7 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Saquon Barkley Props: 62.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 19.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bills at Dolphins

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on January 7

8:20 PM ET on January 7 Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Tua Tagovailoa Props: 265.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

265.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Josh Allen Props: 245.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 35.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

