Discover the Best Week 18 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
In a Week 18 NFL slate that has a lot of competitive contests, the Los Angeles Rams versus the San Francisco 49ers is a game to catch.
Interested in NFL player prop bets for this week's games? This article includes NFL player props for every contest, so take a look.
Steelers at Ravens
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Najee Harris Props: 61.5 RUSH YDS (O:-149 | U:+110) / 2.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Texans at Colts
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Gardner Minshew Props: 237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- C.J. Stroud Props: 261.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Falcons at Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Derek Carr Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-128 | U:+100)
- Bijan Robinson Props: 57.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 21.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Jets at Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Browns at Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Buccaneers at Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Baker Mayfield Props: 225.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 6.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)
Jaguars at Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Derrick Henry Props: 49.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Vikings at Lions
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jared Goff Props: 213.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Cowboys at Commanders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Sam Howell Props: 217.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Dak Prescott Props: 274.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Bears at Packers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jordan Love Props: 7.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Justin Fields Props: 199.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 55.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Chiefs at Chargers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Rams at 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Broncos at Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Seahawks at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- James Conner Props: 71.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 12.5 REC YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
- Geno Smith Props: 258.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 10.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
Eagles at Giants
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on January 7
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Saquon Barkley Props: 62.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 19.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Bills at Dolphins
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Tua Tagovailoa Props: 265.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Josh Allen Props: 245.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 35.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
