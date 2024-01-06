The Baylor Bears (13-0) will try to build on a 13-game winning streak when hosting the Houston Cougars (9-4) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 75.8 points per game are 21 more points than the 54.8 the Bears give up to opponents.

Houston is 9-1 when it scores more than 54.8 points.

Baylor has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.8 points.

The Bears average 18.1 more points per game (83.6) than the Cougars allow (65.5).

Baylor has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

When Houston allows fewer than 83.6 points, it is 9-3.

The Bears are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cougars concede to opponents (39.8%).

The Cougars shoot 39.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears allow.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Sarah Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG%

10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)

11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56) Aijha Blackwell: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Baylor Schedule