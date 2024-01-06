Saturday's game features the Baylor Bears (13-0) and the Houston Cougars (9-4) facing off at Foster Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-59 win for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Last time out, the Bears won on Wednesday 71-50 over TCU.

Baylor vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Houston 59

Baylor Schedule Analysis

On December 30, the Bears claimed their signature win of the season, an 85-79 victory over the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bears are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Baylor has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

The Bears have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (four).

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

71-50 at home over TCU (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 3

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on December 16

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 91) on November 19

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Sarah Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG%

10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)

11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56) Aijha Blackwell: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 28.8 points per game with a +374 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 54.8 per outing (33rd in college basketball).

