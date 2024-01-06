Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game at UTRGV Fieldhouse has the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) squaring off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 win for Abilene Christian, so expect a tight matchup.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 66-49 loss to Louisiana Tech in their last game on Saturday.
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, UT Rio Grande Valley 67
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats took down the No. 196-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UT Arlington Mavericks, 94-76, on November 29, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Vaqueros have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (five).
Abilene Christian 2023-24 Best Wins
- 94-76 at home over UT Arlington (No. 196) on November 29
- 87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 349) on November 26
Abilene Christian Leaders
- Bella Earle: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
- Payton Hull: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79)
- Aspen Thornton: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)
- Addison Martin: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%
- Clare Traeger: 3.1 PTS, 27.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 71.5 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and conceding 67.1 per contest, 248th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.
- In 2023-24 the Wildcats are averaging 2.0 fewer points per game at home (72.3) than away (74.3).
- In 2023-24 Abilene Christian is conceding 12.5 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than on the road (75.0).
