The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) take on a fellow WAC opponent, the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Teague Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Abilene Christian Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Abilene Christian (-9.5) 156.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Abilene Christian (-9.5) 157.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

Abilene Christian is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Wildcats' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Vaqueros games have hit the over six out of 12 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.