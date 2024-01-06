The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at Teague Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have made.
  • In games Abilene Christian shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 296th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 241st.
  • The Wildcats put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (76.4) than the Vaqueros give up (79.6).
  • Abilene Christian has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 79.6 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • Abilene Christian is posting 86.4 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 71.2 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Wildcats are surrendering 77.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 79.6.
  • Abilene Christian is sinking 5.6 treys per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is one fewer threes and 6.600000000000001% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.6, 36.7%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 UTEP W 88-82 Teague Center
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas L 83-73 Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 86-84 E. A. Diddle Arena
1/6/2024 UT Rio Grande Valley - Teague Center
1/11/2024 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
1/13/2024 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center

