How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at Teague Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have made.
- In games Abilene Christian shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 296th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 241st.
- The Wildcats put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (76.4) than the Vaqueros give up (79.6).
- Abilene Christian has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 79.6 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- Abilene Christian is posting 86.4 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 71.2 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Wildcats are surrendering 77.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 79.6.
- Abilene Christian is sinking 5.6 treys per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is one fewer threes and 6.600000000000001% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.6, 36.7%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|W 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 83-73
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 86-84
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Teague Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
