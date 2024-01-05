How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cornell versus Clarkson is one of many solid options on Friday's NCAA Women's Hockey slate.
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Sacred Heart vs Long Island University
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Vermont vs Rensselaer
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch St. Lawrence vs Colgate
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch RIT vs Brown
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Northeastern vs Holy Cross
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Clarkson vs Cornell
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
