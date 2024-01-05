Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Williamson County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Granger High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on January 5

3:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bartlett High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bartlett, TX

Bartlett, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Thrall High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock Christian Academy at Live Oak Classical School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gateway College Prep School at Salado High School