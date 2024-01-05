If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Wilbarger County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wilbarger County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

City View High School at Vernon High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 5

2:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Vernon, TX

Vernon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Electra High School at Northside High School