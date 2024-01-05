Nolan County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Nolan County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Nolan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Loop High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Loop, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweetwater High School at Jayton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jayton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
